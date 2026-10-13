Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times in a single day

Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times throughout the day using drones and artillery. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Fires broke out in Dnipro due to the Russian attacks. A private home was damaged in the Solonyanska community of the Dniprovskyi district.

The most extensive damage was recorded in the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, and Pokrovsk came under attack. Apartment buildings, private homes, and cars were damaged. A 31-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were injured—they will receive outpatient treatment.

In addition, infrastructure was damaged in the Malomykhailivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, and a private home was damaged in the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

Read us on