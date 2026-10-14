Russians struck residential buildings in Kramatorsk; at least four people were wounded

On the evening of October 13, 2026, Russian troops launched three strikes on Kramatorsk, hitting residential areas in the city center. At least four civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

It is currently known that at least four civilians sustained injuries as a result of the enemy attack. Three women, aged 38, 57, and 68, and a 58-year-old man are receiving medical care. In addition to blast injuries, they have been diagnosed with fractures, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and acute stress reaction.

The full extent of the damage caused by the shelling and the type of weapon used are being determined.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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