Ukraine carried out one of the largest drone attacks on Moscow

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched hundreds of attack drones toward Moscow and the Moscow region. The attack was one of the largest in terms of the number of drones directed at the Russian capital.

According to Moscow Mayor Sobyanin, Russian air defense forces began shooting down Ukrainian attack drones flying toward Moscow after 11:00 p.m.

“Twenty UAVs flying toward Moscow were destroyed by the Russian Ministry of Defense’s air defense systems. Emergency response specialists are working at the crash sites,” he wrote at 11:47 p.m.

A few minutes later, it became known that a new “wave” of Ukrainian drones was heading toward the Russian capital. In total, there were about 10 such “waves” of drone attacks last night.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense’s air defense forces repelled an attack by 30 drones heading toward Moscow. Emergency service specialists are working at the crash sites,” Sobyanin wrote at 2:50 a.m.

The mayor of the Russian capital claims that during the latest air attack, the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed nearly 500 drones.

“Between 8:30 p.m. on October 13 and 7:00 a.m. on October 14, 493 UAVs were flying toward the Moscow region. Most of them were neutralized by air defense forces at a distance. Another 180 drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow,” Sobyanin wrote on the morning of October 14.

According to TASS estimates, last night the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out one of the largest attacks on Moscow and the surrounding region in the past two years.

In addition, it is known that Moscow’s Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports suspended operations due to the threat of drone attacks. Vnukovo was closed for more than eight hours, and passengers were removed from all flights.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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