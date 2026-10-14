Russia attacked railway facilities in five regions of Ukraine, according to Pertsovsky

On the night of October 13–14, Russian forces launched massive strikes against railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Ternopil regions. The attacks resulted in significant material damage, but there were no injuries or fatalities.

“Another night of intense strikes on railway facilities. The enemy is trying to destroy everything within its reach: locomotive and railcar depots, repair facilities, train stations, and stops, not to mention the rolling stock,” Pertsovskyi noted.

According to him, a massive wave of Russian attacks swept across the railway infrastructure in five regions at once. The strikes caused power supply issues, and key routes had to be blocked due to oversized obstacles.

“The power grid was knocked out, but our specialists restored it immediately; key routes were blocked due to oversized obstacles—we organized alternative routes and ensured passage. Most importantly, everyone was warned in advance, evacuated safely, and we got through the night without any injuries or loss of life. The material losses are significant; we’ve been working on repairs since this morning,” emphasized the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Separately, Pertsovskyi reported that train traffic through the capital’s railway hub was temporarily halted due to a ballistic threat.

“The capital’s railway hub was shut down due to a ballistic threat; currently, trains that had been held up for safety reasons are now departing one by one,” he said.

Railway workers are currently working to address the aftermath of the attacks and restore the damaged infrastructure.

This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia,” on Facebook.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were injured.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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