Russia left 600,000 customers without power and damaged 30 energy facilities — Zelenskyy

As a result of the Russian Federation’s massive overnight strike on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, at least 600,000 consumers were left without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attack damaged 26 power facilities and four oil and gas facilities.

“A targeted Russian ballistic strike specifically against the energy sector, for which the U.S. President had called for a ceasefire. The strike was entirely deliberate and significant in scale—Russia has never before shown such blatant disrespect toward the United States,” the head of state wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the president, on Tuesday night, Russian forces launched 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against Ukraine’s energy sector and critical infrastructure. The attack has resulted in casualties, and the scale of power outages may increase. Repair crews from the energy sector and units of the State Emergency Service are working at the sites of the strikes.

Zelenskyy emphasized that with this attack, Russia has ruled out the possibility of de-escalation and demonstrated disregard for U.S. statements regarding an energy ceasefire. In this regard, the Ukrainian president called on U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tough sanctions against Russia, as provided for in the recently adopted and signed bill by Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as to provide Ukraine with additional missile packages for Patriot air defense systems.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed hit on a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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