Serhiy Hlukhenko, a 56-year-old member of the Kalanchak Municipal Council representing the Russian party “United Russia,” was killed in the occupied left bank of the Kherson region. According to Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of the region, Glukhenko was killed by a landmine near the village of Khorly.

According to Gauleiter Saldo, Glukhenko “tragically died” on October 25. Based on his preliminary information, the council member was killed by a “Petal” mine in the Khorly area. This is a PFM-1 anti-personnel mine.

Gluhenko was a so-called deputy of the Kalanchak Municipal Council and headed its commission on land, agricultural, and budgetary issues. He was also listed as the chair of the standing committee on land issues, agriculture, budget, and investments of the occupation council.

Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion, he worked in the Kherson region. For many years, he managed the weather station in the village of Khorly and was also involved in the activities of the civic organization “For the Development of Khorly.” This information is cited in reports on the death of the occupation official.

In 2023, Glukhenko ran as a candidate in the sham elections to the authorities illegally established by Russia in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. He subsequently received a deputy’s mandate from the “United Russia” party, which supports the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition to his work as a deputy, Glukhenko served on the organizing committee for public hearings on amendments to the charter of the Kalanchak Municipal District, which was established by the occupation administration.

The village of Khorly is located on the Black Sea coast in the Skadovsk District of the Kherson region. Before the Russian occupation, the village was known as a resort area. According to regional sources, it was there that Glukhenko headed a weather station for a long time.

Source: Exilenova+

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