Video: Numerous fires broke out in Voronezh following a drone attack

In Voronezh, Russia, numerous fires were reported following a drone attack on the night of October 26. The report does not provide any information on the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

Local residents reported air defense activity and explosions.

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Russian military correspondents report that Voronezh is repelling one of the most intense drone attacks of the entire war.

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As a reminder, a factory in Russia that manufactures batteries for missiles and drones was hit by a missile strike.

On the night of October 25, drones attacked the Avisma plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai, Russia.

On October 24 and during the night of October 25, the Ukrainian military struck several military targets belonging to the Russian army.

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