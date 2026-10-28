In Kyiv, during a rocket attack, a 16-year-old boy stole a car and was involved in a traffic accident

In Kyiv, a 16-year-old high school student stole a VAZ car to drive around town and show off to his friends. However, the drive ended in a car accident: the minor collided with another parked car and fled the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Around midnight, a local resident—a military servicemember—contacted the Kyiv police to report the disappearance of a VAZ car. The car had been parked in a lot on Akademika Palladina Avenue.

During a rocket attack, the man had taken shelter, and when he returned, he discovered that the car was gone.

Operatives, together with criminal analysts from the Svyatoshyn Police Department, tracked down the stolen vehicle on one of the district’s streets. It turned out that the car had been involved in a traffic accident.

Soon after, law enforcement officers identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be a 16-year-old high school student.

According to the investigation, during an air raid alert, the boy was heading to a shelter when he noticed a parked VAZ. He tampered with the ignition, started the engine, and set off for a drive around town, hoping to impress his friends.

However, during the drive, the minor collided with another parked car. After the accident, he fled the scene.

Investigators from the Svyatoshyn Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office, notified the minor that he is suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—unlawful seizure of a vehicle.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the offense.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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