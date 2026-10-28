The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not attack ships carrying Russian diesel fuel bound for the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on October 28.

“As for the ships that have left Russia for the United States: no one will touch these ships, because they are ships related to the United States,” Zelenskyy said, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is preparing an investigation into the diesel fuel deal with Putin.

Russian oil refineries are ramping up diesel fuel production in October after the Russian government granted export quotas under the supply agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Russia has stated its readiness to supply the U.S. with any volume of diesel fuel. At the same time, diesel in the U.S. is already more expensive than it was before the fuel agreement with Putin.

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