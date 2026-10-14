Russian troops attacked 22 settlements in the Sumy region; there are civilian casualties

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 22 settlements in 12 communities in the Sumy region. There are casualties among the civilian population, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the morning of October 14.

In the Seredyna-Budsk community, a 55-year-old woman was wounded as a result of mortar shelling. A 60-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, who were injured by a Russian drone strike on October 12, also sought medical attention.

In the Bezdrytska community, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction after a drone strike.

In addition, a 55-year-old man, who was injured on October 12 as a result of a drone strike in the Hlukhiv community, as well as a 57-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, who were injured on the same day when a drone struck a house in the Zno-Novgorod community.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The communities of Sumy, Bezdrytsia, Yunakivka, Khotyn, Krasnopil, Seredyna-Bud, Esman, Shalyhyn, Zno-Novgorod, Shostka, Putivl, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the shelling. In the Shostka community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged. In the Sumy community, non-residential buildings, a civilian infrastructure facility, and vehicles were damaged. In the Seredyna-Bud community, a private residential house was damaged.

Additionally, as a result of previous Russian shelling, private homes in the Shalygino, Esman, and Seredino-Budsk communities were damaged or destroyed. In the Zno-Novgorod community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the air raid alert in the Sumy region lasted 18 hours and 36 minutes over the past 24 hours.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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