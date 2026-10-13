Due to attacks on its data centers, Yandex is delaying payments to taxi drivers

The Russian service “Yandex Taxi” experienced a multi-day disruption in its driver payment system due to drone attacks on the company’s data centers. On October 13, 2026, the company began sending messages to drivers promising to settle the outstanding payments shortly.

As a result of the technical glitch, drivers lost the ability to withdraw funds through the “Yandex Pro” app. This led some taxi drivers to ask passengers to cancel their orders in the app and pay in cash or via direct transfers to their cards. Company representatives assured users that all completed rides are recorded in the system, no money has been lost, and balances are currently being gradually updated.

According to Yandex, as of October 13, engineers are restoring the platform’s functionality, and drivers are being paid for rides completed between October 10 and 12. At the same time, the company states that the taxi ordering service itself is operating normally, and there are enough cars on the road to serve passengers.

Sources: RBC, the publication “Delovoy Peterburg,” and “Yandex Pro” newsletters.

The “Yandex Pay” payment service has partially resumed operations following a drone attack on the company’s data center in Vladimir on October 11.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked Yandex’s data center in the Vladimir region of Russia. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in the Vladimir region of Russia due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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