In the United Kingdom, authorities announced that they would accelerate the delivery of more than 5,000 light multirole missiles to Ukraine over the next four years. £1.6 billion has been allocated for this, Politico Europe reports. The decision was announced ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s planned visit to London on Wednesday.

Military and financial support

According to the office of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the United Kingdom is also to provide Ukraine with surface-to-air missiles worth £45 million. The prime minister instructed ministers to prepare proposals in the coming weeks for additional sanctions, military aid and financial support packages for Ukraine.

Burnham stated his unwavering support for Ukraine and called on international allies to strengthen sanctions against Russia. He also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, to agree to an energy truce ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit to Downing Street.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ban on Russian LNG

The United Kingdom is to introduce a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas. Chancellor John Healey will call on other countries to introduce similar restrictions during meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Bangkok. In the British side’s view, this should reduce the funds Russia directs toward financing the war.

European leaders are expected to discuss tightening sanctions against Moscow at the European Council summit on Thursday.

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