In the Zhmerynka District of Vinnytsia Oblast, on the evening of October 13, 2026, a piece of railway infrastructure was damaged as a result of yet another attack by the “Russian Federation.”

According to Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, all necessary specialized and emergency rescue services are already working at the scene. According to preliminary data, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities among the civilian population or railway workers.

Source: Telegram channel of Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

As a result of an air battle in Lutsk, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of the “Adrenaline City” shopping and entertainment center on the evening of October 13, 2026.

From the morning of October 12 through the morning of October 13, Russian forces carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

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