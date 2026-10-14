In the Kherson region, two people were injured and homes were damaged as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops attacked Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Urozhayne, Novovorontsovka, Novovoskresenske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Soniachne, Chervonyi Yar, Burgunka, Gavrylivka, Dudchany, Kizomys, Milove, Mykhailivka, Novokayri, Novoraysk, Sablukivka, Tyahynka, Shevchenkivka, Dar’ivka, Ingulets, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Chaychyne, Veletenske, Yantarne, and the city of Kherson.

As a result of enemy strikes, a high-rise building, three private homes, an agricultural structure, and private vehicles were damaged.

In total, two people were reported wounded in the region over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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