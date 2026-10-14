The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed strikes on energy and communications infrastructure in Ukraine, despite the “energy ceasefire” announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that on the night of October 14, Russian troops used ground-based precision-guided weapons and long-range strike drones.

“Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike using ground-based precision-guided weapons and long-range strike drones.

As a result of the strike, communications and energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions—which are used in the interests of the military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of Ukraine—were hit,” the Russian Ministry of Defense noted.

Thus, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it had carried out strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities. At the same time, the Russian statement claims that these facilities are allegedly used for the benefit of the military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike took place against the backdrop of the “energy ceasefire” announced by Donald Trump. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s statement indicates that attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are continuing despite the relevant agreements.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed and six others were wounded in the shelling, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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