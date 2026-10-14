For the second night in a row, flights are being diverted en masse in Moscow due to a drone attack

For the second night in a row, Moscow airports have experienced flight disruptions amid reports of a massive drone attack. The mayor of Moscow says dozens of drones are attempting to attack the Russian capital.

More than 30 planes scheduled to land in Moscow were diverted by the city’s airports to other destinations due to the restrictions that were put in place. This was reported by the Russian propaganda outlet TASS around 1:00 a.m.

In particular, Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg received more than 20 planes, according to Russian media reports. Rosaviatsiya announced the imposition of restrictions at three major Moscow airports: Zhukovsky, Vnukovo, and Sheremetyevo.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also reported a massive drone attack on the Russian capital. According to him, it began around midnight and continued for the next several hours.

During this time, Sobyanin repeatedly posted updates on his Telegram channel about the operations of Russia’s air defense forces. According to Russian media estimates, from midnight to 3:00 a.m., air defense forces allegedly shot down at least 75 drones on the outskirts of Moscow.

According to the mayor, debris was reported to have fallen as a result of the attack. Emergency response specialists are working at the sites. Sobyanin did not provide any further details.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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