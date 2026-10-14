A Russian jet-powered drone flew to Lutsk overnight, and explosions were heard in the city

On the night of October 14, 2026, explosions were heard in Lutsk during an air raid alert. A Russian jet drone reached the regional capital, and an attack on the city has been reported.

Air raid alerts began to be issued in various districts of the Volyn region on the night of October 14 at approximately 2:00 a.m. According to reports from monitoring channels and the Air Force, a jet drone was heading toward the regional capital.

In Lutsk, the sound of air defense systems engaging an enemy target could be heard, as confirmed by City Council Secretary Andriy Razumovskyi. There was also at least one loud explosion, as reported by locals on social media and in the media.

No information on the consequences of this attack has been available yet.

Source: Suspilne

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Read us on