Russia has launched more than a thousand strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region; there is one fatality and several wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

The Russian army used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and artillery.

In particular, Russian troops carried out 22 airstrikes on Kushuhum, Komyshuvas, Balabyn, Yasna Polyana, Serhiivka, Novorozivka, Rozumivka, Raiske, Myrolyubivka, Krynivka, Yuliivka, Lyubytske, Ternuvate, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Chervonyi Yar, Soniachne, Mykilskyi, Chervona Krynytsia, and Vilnyanka.

The occupiers also deployed 779 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones. The following areas came under attack: Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Veselyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Ternuvate, Yuliivka, Svitanok, Novotroitske, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, eight rocket attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems were recorded in Novoyakovlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, and Novopavlivka.

Another 221 artillery strikes targeted Chervonodniprovka, Richne, Veselyanka, Zapasne, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Ternuvate, Boykove, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Over the past 24 hours, the relevant services received 93 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian attacks, one person was killed and three others were injured. Information about the damage and consequences of the shelling was provided by local authorities.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery fire.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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