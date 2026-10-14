On the night of October 13–14, another tank exploded at the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Russia’s Rostov Region. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

The explosion occurred on the premises of the terminal, which is owned by the company “Yug Rusi.” The cause has not yet been determined, and Russian authorities have not issued any official comments.

On the night of October 10, this terminal was attacked by drones, after which a massive fire broke out there.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-9241.mp4

The strike occurred a few hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the sale of Russian diesel fuel.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/51.mp4

As a reminder, a fire broke out in the Saratov region following a drone attack.

A drone attack on Moscow caused widespread flight delays and cancellations.

The General Staff updated Russia’s casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 14.

Read us on