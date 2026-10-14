The Kirovohrad region is under a massive attack by Russian forces. A series of explosions was heard in Kropyvnytskyi.

The explosions occurred in various parts of the city. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of attack drones heading toward Kropyvnytskyi from the south and east.

As noted by Andriy Raikovych, head of the regional military administration, the Kirovohrad region and its regional capital are under a massive enemy attack. The enemy’s targets include logistics facilities, transportation hubs, and industrial enterprises.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Power outages were recorded in Kyiv and seven regions due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

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