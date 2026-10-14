In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army loses approximately 43,000 soldiers each month due to deaths and serious injuries.

According to the head of state, of this number, the enemy’s monthly irreplaceable losses (killed in action) amount to about 20,000–25,000 people. Zelenskyy emphasized that the ratio of killed to wounded in the Russian army is approximately one to one (50 to 50), whereas in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, there are five to six wounded for every one killed.

In addition, the President emphasized that for every Ukrainian defender killed on the front lines, there are between seven and ten Russian occupiers killed.

Source: “Interfax-Ukraine.”

Over the past 24 hours, on October 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian military losses as of October 14, 2026. Total losses since the start of the war have amounted to approximately 1,557,350 people.

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