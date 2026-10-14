In the Ternopil region, a Russian drone struck a business; five people were injured

In Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a manufacturing facility. The strike caused damage to the facility, and five people were injured.

“A fire broke out at the site. Rescue workers, medical personnel, and other relevant services arrived promptly at the scene… The fire was successfully extinguished,” he wrote.

According to the official, five people sought medical attention, two of whom were transported by emergency services.

Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

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