In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated nearly 70 invaders

On October 14, there were 222 combat engagements on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian occupiers. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nearly 30 enemy attacks and eliminated about 70 invaders.

“In total, 222 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this day. The enemy launched one missile strike and 58 airstrikes, dropping 190 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,221 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,736 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions,” the statement reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out two assault operations, launched one airstrike using one guided aerial bomb, and fired 44 times at our troops’ positions and populated areas, two of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times in the areas of the settlements of Izbytske, Ternova, Okhrimivka, Chugunivka, and toward Zakharivka, Chorne, and Mala Vovcha. Five of these assaults are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions 15 times, conducting assaults toward Radkivka.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction toward the settlement of Lyman and near Maslyakivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the village of Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults: in the area of the town of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, Hruzke, Vilne, and Molodetske. Fighting continues.

The enemy carried out 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Hulyve, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 68 occupiers were neutralized here today, and 14 were wounded; 11 vehicles, four specialized vehicles, and three shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, a cannon, a UAV command post, and 37 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 164 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single assault toward Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rybne, Ternuvate, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka, and Omelnyk.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attempted to improve their position by launching four attacks toward Pavlivka and Stepnogorsk.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.

This is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 10:00 p.m.

Zelenskyy stated that the monthly losses of Russian troops have reached 43,000 personnel.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian military losses as of October 14, 2026. Total losses since the start of the war have amounted to approximately 1,557,350 people.

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