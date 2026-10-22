In Kramatorsk, the body of a deceased man was recovered from the rubble of a building

A man was killed in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of a Russian attack. Rescuers recovered his body from under the rubble of a destroyed private home.

Following a Russian drone strike, rescuers discovered the body of the deceased man beneath the rubble of a destroyed private home in Kramatorsk.

It is also reported that a fire broke out. Firefighters contained the blaze but were forced to suspend firefighting operations due to enemy aircraft and drone activity.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk with drones; one woman was killed and four people were wounded.

The Russians shelled Kramatorsk; one person was killed and another wounded.

Video: A Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of three utility workers.

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