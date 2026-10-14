A Russian jet drone attacked Ternopil and damaged an administrative building

On the night of October 13–14, a Russian jet-powered drone struck one of the administrative buildings in Ternopil. The building sustained damage as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

The strike occurred at 11:44 p.m., Pastukh specified. Information about possible casualties is currently being verified. The head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration did not say whether there was any information about casualties, their condition, or the extent of the damage, nor did he mention any subsequent strikes.

Taras Pastukh asked residents not to share photos, videos, or information about the drone’s crash site.

Jet-powered strike drones pose an additional threat due to their high flight speed. As a result, there may be less time to respond after detecting an aerial target than when slower drones are approaching.

Source: Taras Pastukh

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the afternoon of July 24, although such attacks usually occur at night. An expert believes this may have been an attempt to wear down Ukrainian air defense, a show of force, or the result of a technical delay in the missile launch.

Russian troops shot and killed a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region.

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