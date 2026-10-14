During the first wave of the Russian nighttime attack, Ukraine did not receive any reports from its partners regarding the use of ballistic missiles. However, during the three subsequent waves of attacks, such warnings were received.

According to Ignat, the issue of warnings from international partners generated significant interest. He explained that the Air Force separately reported that it had no information regarding a ballistic threat during the first wave of the attack.

“Many people are wondering whether there were any reports from partners (regarding a ballistic threat—ed.). We issued our first statement around 10:40 p.m. stating that there had been no reports from partners regarding ballistic missiles, but during the next three waves of attacks, reports from partners about the use of ballistic missiles did come in,” noted Yuriy Ignat.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that partners had not warned Ukraine about the launch of ballistic missiles toward Kyiv on Monday, October 12.

Ignat’s statement clarifies the situation regarding warnings during the subsequent waves of the nighttime attack: according to him, reports from partners regarding the use of ballistic missiles were already coming in at that time.

This was reported by Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, during a telethon on October 14

Once again, Ukraine did not receive a warning from its partners about a missile strike on Kyiv on the evening of October 13. One possible reason is the difficulty of detecting ballistic missiles under adverse weather conditions, particularly during heavy cloud cover and fog.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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