As a result of the Russian attack on Lutsk, civilian infrastructure was damaged and six people were injured. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

This was reported by Roman Romanyuk, head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

In particular, the “EuroGurt” wholesale store selling European goods sustained damage. According to preliminary reports, there may have been people inside the shopping pavilion. Information regarding possible casualties is being verified.

Emergency services are on the scene, and efforts to contain the fire are underway. A government official stated that he is heading to the scene and promised to provide additional information later.

Earlier, local social media groups reported a column of smoke over Lutsk and a possible fire in the shopping pavilions. There were also reports that the ATB supermarket may have been hit, but local residents did not confirm this.

Source: Roman Romanyuk

Once again, Ukraine received no warning from its partners about a missile strike on Kyiv on the evening of October 13. One possible reason is the difficulty of detecting ballistic missiles under adverse weather conditions, particularly during heavy cloud cover and fog.

Russian forces launched a strike using a “Shahed”-type drone against a residential area in Rivne. At least three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the “Epicenter” company destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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