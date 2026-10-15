Russia attacked Lutsk with jet-powered drones; explosions were heard in the city

On the night of October 15, explosions were heard in Lutsk during a Russian attack involving jet-powered drones. A yellow air raid alert was declared in Volyn at that time.

Air raid alerts in various districts of the Volyn region were first issued after 1 a.m. and again at 3:55 a.m. Throughout the night, Russian military jet-powered drones attempted to break through into the region from the east, according to the Air Force.

At least one of the enemy drones reached the regional capital. An explosion was heard in Lutsk. Air defense systems were actively engaged, repelling the attack.

There was no information yet on the consequences of the current attack. As of this publication, the threat had not passed.

Source: Air Force

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack overnight on October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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