Russian jet drones have flown up to 880 km — Flash warned of a new threat

Russian jet-powered drones flying from the temporarily occupied Crimea traveled 820 km to Lviv and 880 km to Lutsk. Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine with the call sign “Flash,” reported that the enemy is testing the feasibility of using such drones to attack the country’s western regions.

According to Flash, over the past few days, the Russian military has launched several dozen jet-powered drones from Crimea. Their route ran through Odesa, along the border with Moldova, toward the western part of Ukraine.

Four drones, Beskrestnov claims, reached Lviv, covering a distance of 820 km. Several more reached Lutsk, which is 880 km from the launch site. It is precisely this 880-km figure that suggests a flight range of nearly 900 km. These distances and the number of drones are based on Flash’s estimates.

According to Beskrestnov’s assessment, to cover such a distance, the jet-powered drones flew at an altitude of 5–6 km and maintained an average speed of 320–380 km/h.

Flash noted that the maximum flight range of the drones, which he refers to as “Geran-4,” turned out to be slightly greater than expected. He speculated that Russia might have reduced the weight of the warhead to increase the flight range. However, this is only a possible explanation: Beskrestnov did not provide any confirmed data regarding changes to the warhead of these specific drones.

“Our adversary is exploring the possibility of attacking western regions of Ukraine with jet-powered drones from various directions,” Flash wrote.

Earlier, a Russian jet-powered drone attacked Ternopil and damaged an administrative building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region and damaged a gas station and a resort.

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the afternoon of July 24, although such attacks usually occur at night. An expert believes this could have been an attempt to wear down Ukrainian air defense, a show of force, or the result of a technical delay in the missile launch.

Russian troops shot and killed a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region.

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