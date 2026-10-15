In Russia, it has been speculated that restrictions on Starlink satellite communications and delays in the transmission of intelligence to Ukraine may be linked to agreements between Moscow and Washington regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel.

Alexander Shokhin suggested that possible restrictions on satellite communications and delays in the transmission of intelligence to Ukraine may be part of broader agreements between Russia and the United States.

“Considering that Musk reportedly slowed down Starlink’s speed by a factor of three, and intelligence data has begun arriving more slowly in Ukraine, it appears that the agreement concerns diesel fuel but also has other consequences,” he said.

According to Shokhin, the possible agreements may concern ensuring the safety of Russian tankers transporting fuel across the Black and Baltic Seas. He suggested that decisions regarding the transmission of intelligence data to Ukraine and the operation of satellite communications may be related to this.

“I think these decisions regarding intelligence data and Starlink are, in one way or another, linked to the security of transporting that very diesel fuel,” said the representative to the President of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Alexander Shokhin did not provide any evidence of agreements between the U.S. and Russia that would involve limiting Ukraine’s military capabilities in exchange for security guarantees for Russian tankers.

Therefore, his statements should be viewed as speculation regarding Washington’s possible motives, rather than as confirmed information about the content of negotiations between the two countries.

Shokhin’s statement effectively links the issue of military support for Ukraine to Russia’s interests in the transportation of energy resources. However, without independent confirmation, there is no basis for drawing conclusions about the existence of such an agreement between Moscow and Washington.

This version was put forward by Alexander Shokhin, the Russian President’s Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights.

American billionaire Elon Musk responded to criticism regarding problems with Starlink’s operation on the front lines in Ukraine. After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the head of SpaceX to rectify the situation, Musk posted a series of messages on the social media platform X, in which he once again spoke about the need for peace between Ukraine and Russia and supported users who had criticized European politicians for their statements directed at him.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Piers Morgan, criticized the restrictions on Starlink’s operation for Ukrainian military drones. According to him, this could lead to significant casualties.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk explained who makes decisions regarding the use of the Starshield military satellite system. His statement came after reports of communication disruptions during the operation of Ukrainian drones.

In the U.S., SpaceX owner Elon Musk stated that decisions regarding speed limits or how StarShield systems are used are made by the U.S. Armed Forces, and that President Donald Trump has the final say.

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