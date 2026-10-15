A man who had been rescued from the rubble of a building in Zaporizhzhia died in the hospital

A man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

“Unfortunately, we have tragic news. A man has died from injuries sustained during yesterday’s Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia... Two other people were injured. A woman remains in the hospital in moderate condition. Another person is receiving outpatient treatment,” said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, clarified that the man who died was the one whom rescuers pulled from under the rubble and whom medics were able to resuscitate.

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, seven people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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