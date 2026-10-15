Video: Soldiers from the 42nd Mechanized Brigade evacuated a wounded invader who wanted to surrender

A Russian soldier, after attempting to surrender to Ukrainian defenders, was struck by an FPV drone operated by his own forces. Despite this, soldiers from the motorized infantry battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Valeriy Gudzi rescued the wounded invader and evacuated him from the battlefield using a ground-based robotic system (GRS).

According to the Ukrainian military, after Ukrainian Air Force pilots destroyed the enemy bunker, a Russian soldier emerged from it. He decided to surrender to Ukrainian drones.

However, instead of being able to lay down his arms, the Russian soldier found himself under attack by a drone operated by his own forces.

According to the 42nd Mechanized Brigade, the Russian command directed an FPV drone against one of its own soldiers, who was attempting to surrender to Ukrainian defenders. As a result of the attack, the Russian soldier was wounded.

After the strike by the Russian drone, soldiers from the motorized infantry battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade decided to evacuate the wounded soldier.

Ukrainian defenders reached him using a ground-based robotic system and transported him off the battlefield.

The story of the Russian soldier’s rescue was released along with a video showing the course of the operation.

The video of the operation was posted on the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade’s page.

Over the past 24 hours, 260 combat clashes took place on the front lines between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops. The highest number of enemy assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, a Russian strike in Odesa damaged apartments in two high-rise buildings. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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