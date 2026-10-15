Russia attacked the Sumy region; there are casualties and damage to residential buildings

In the Sumy region, two civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling. Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of October 14 to the morning of October 15, Russian troops carried out 30 attacks on 21 settlements in 13 territorial communities in the region.

In the Lebedyn community, a Russian drone struck a residential building. As a result of the attack, a 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. Russian troops used various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, FPV drones, other unmanned aerial vehicles, and guided aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian attacks, residential buildings, stores, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Specifically:

In the Shostka community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the Lebedyn community , private residential buildings, a garage, a store, and a passenger car were damaged.

In the Yampil community , a private residential building, a store, and a car were damaged.

In the Myropil community , one private home was completely destroyed, and another was damaged.

In the Verkhnosyrovatska and Sumy communities, damage to residential buildings was reported.

In addition, due to previous Russian attacks, private residential buildings in the Hlukhiv, Esman, and Seredyna-Bud communities were destroyed or damaged.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the air raid alert in the Sumy region lasted 18 hours and 19 minutes over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops continue to shell settlements in the region, targeting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure and posing a threat to the civilian population.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, seven people were injured as a result of Russian attacks. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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