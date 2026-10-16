Russia attacked Rivne; civilian infrastructure was damaged

On the morning of October 16, a series of explosions rocked Rivne during a Russian airstrike. Civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, was hit. Emergency services are on the scene working to address the aftermath of the attack.

Rivne and the surrounding region were under Russian attack throughout the night. In the morning, explosions were heard several times in the regional capital.

Around 6:12 a.m., explosions were heard again in Rivne. A few minutes earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the north toward the city.

As of 6:14 a.m., new aerial targets were reported, moving westward from the north of the Zhytomyr and Rivne regions. Lutsk and the Volyn region were also under threat.

Later, at 6:35 a.m. and 6:39 a.m., explosions were heard again in Rivne.

Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the Russian attack.

According to him, residential infrastructure is among the damaged sites. Relevant services are already working to address the aftermath of the strike.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and other potential consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

In Khmelnytskyi, explosions were heard on the morning of October 16 during a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Shortly before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the city.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike caused a high-rise building to catch fire, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops launched strikes on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

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