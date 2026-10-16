Russian drones have been attacking the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast since this evening

Starting in the evening of October 15, Russian troops launched drone attacks on two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region—Nikopol and Synelnykiv. The report does not provide any information on the consequences of the strikes.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram as of Friday morning.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities came under enemy attack. In the Synelnykivsk district, the Raivska community was attacked.

There were no casualties in any of these areas, Ganza noted.

Earlier, a man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, were hit. There are injured people, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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