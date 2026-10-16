Lutsk was left without power after an attack by Russian jet drones

On the morning of October 16, explosions were heard in Lutsk during an air raid alert. According to preliminary reports, the city lost power as a result of an attack by Russian jet drones.

Around 7:25 a.m., explosions were heard in Lutsk. Prior to this, the Air Force had reported that a jet-powered UAV was heading toward the city.

Later, City Council Secretary Andriy Razumovskyi stated that Lutsk had lost power due to the attack.

He clarified that utility services are operating on backup power sources.

High-speed drones belonging to the Russian military continue to move toward western Ukraine.

Shortly after midnight, an air raid alert was issued in the Volyn region due to this threat, as reported by the Air Force.

At least one of the enemy drones reached the regional capital around 12:13 a.m., and an explosion was then heard in Lutsk. Air defense systems were actively engaged, repelling the attack.

Repeated explosions rang out in Lutsk at approximately 5:30 a.m. Another wave of missiles attempted to strike the city.

There has been no information yet on the consequences of the attack. As of this publication, the threat has not passed.

Source: Andriy Razumovskyi

Earlier, a man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, a predominantly private-sector neighborhood, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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