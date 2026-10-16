Russia has carried out 669 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging homes and infrastructure

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery.

There were 78 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

According to Ivan Fedorov, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 29 airstrikes on the following settlements:

Komyshuvakha;

Kushuhum;

Barvinivka;

Zhovta Krucha;

Trudolenivka;

Hryhorivka;

Zapasne;

Tavriiske;

Novorozivka;

Orihiv;

Hulyaypilsk;

Preobrazhenka;

Vasynivka;

Vilnyanka;

Soniachne;

Lyubymivka;

Omelnyk.

472 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The following areas were targeted:

Zaporizhzhia, Richne, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Hryhorivka, Natalivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Vozdvizhivka, Girke, Dobropillia, Prydorozhne, Staroukrainka, Chervona Krynytsia, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Ternuvate, and Krynychne.

In addition to airstrikes and drone attacks, Russian troops used multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery.

Sixteen MLRS strikes were recorded on Zaporizhzhia, Novoyakovlivka, Primorske, Pavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Novoselivka, and Chervona Krynytsia.

There were also 152 artillery strikes on Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Krynychne, Preobrazhenka, Hirke, Dobropillya, Prydorozhne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaypilsk, Staroukrainka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

According to Ivan Fedorov, 78 reports were received over the past 24 hours regarding damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure caused by Russian shelling.

Russian troops continue to attack settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, using various types of weapons.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike caused a high-rise building to catch fire, and five people were injured.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi District, where private homes are located, were hit. There are injuries, and houses have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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