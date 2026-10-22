In Russia, drones attacked a military factory in the Moscow region, causing a fire

On the night of October 21–22, drones launched a massive attack on Russia’s Moscow Region. One of the targets was the “75 Arsenal” military plant in the city of Serpukhov, where an explosion and fire broke out following the strike.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the drone raid. According to him, starting in the evening, 630 drones were flying toward the Russian capital, 163 of which were allegedly shot down during the attack on the city.

According to Russian authorities, two people were injured in the area near the village of Voronovo as a result of the attack.

Meanwhile, according to the publication Astra, drones attacked the “75 Arsenal” military plant in Serpukhov. Eyewitness videos reportedly show an explosion on the plant’s grounds and a fire following the drone strikes.

In addition, local residents wrote in Serpukhov chat groups about the possible impact of at least three missiles.

The “75 Arsenal” facility is subordinate to Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU). The plant specializes in the production of weapons and ammunition, as well as the repair of military equipment and armaments.

In particular, the facility repairs artillery systems and air defense systems.

Information regarding the impact of the attack on the plant’s production capacity and the extent of the damage remains to be confirmed.

This was reported by The Moscow Times.

On the night of October 22, Russian regions came under a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in the Lipetsk, Tula, Kursk, Belgorod, and Moscow regions, while a drone attack threat was declared in the Leningrad region.

As a reminder, 165 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian defense forces struck military targets belonging to the Russian army.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed.

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