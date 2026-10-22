The Kremlin has named Abu Dhabi as a likely venue for trilateral talks

Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Abu Dhabi is being considered as a potential venue for trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

“For now, we’re talking about Abu Dhabi,” the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on a possible venue for the meeting. At the same time, Dmitry Peskov declined to disclose details regarding the preparation of documents and proposals for the new round of talks, which is scheduled to take place in November.

Source: Russian media.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to sit down at the negotiating table, but the parties still have significant differences regarding the terms of a possible peace agreement. According to Vance, the reason for the lack of agreement is that Kyiv’s and Moscow’s positions on key details of the negotiation process remain too far apart.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to the possibility of a ceasefire and freezing the current front line to begin negotiations, but refuses to cede its territories or recognize them as Russian.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda criticized the Kremlin’s idea of holding trilateral talks between Russia, China, and the U.S. to end the Russian-Ukrainian war without Ukraine’s participation. In his view, such a format would resemble a division of spheres of influence among the major powers.

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