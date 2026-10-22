Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times. They used drones, artillery, and aerial bombs in the attacks. In Dnipro, private homes were damaged as a result of Russian attacks. A fire broke out in the Solonyanska community of the Dniprovskyi district following an attack.

Most reports of damage came from the Nikopol district. Russian troops attacked the Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, Tomakivsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities. There, apartment buildings and private homes, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. The attacks resulted in one fatality and one injury.

One man was killed; another is in critical condition

According to regional authorities, one person was killed as a result of the Russian strikes. Another victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Reports of the fatality and injury came amid attacks on communities in the Nikopol district. At the same time, regional authorities reported damage to civilian facilities in several districts of the region.

Where Else Were the Effects of the Strikes Recorded

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian troops attacked the Zelenodolsk and Apostolivsk communities. Information about the consequences of these strikes was released by the regional military administration. In the Synelnykivsky district, the Raivska community came under fire. Private homes there were damaged.

A fire also broke out in the town of P’yatykhatky in the Kamyanskyi district. The report did not provide information on additional damage or casualties in this settlement. Thus, throughout the day, Russian troops attacked communities in various parts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes resulted in one fatality and one injury, as well as damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, and other civilian facilities. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the strikes.