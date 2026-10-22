A mobile fire team from the Lviv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade named after Ivan Vyhovsky destroyed a “Geran-4” attack drone that was flying toward a covered target.

The drone was detected around 6:00 a.m. When it came within approximately 600 meters, the soldiers opened fire with a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun. According to gunner Kostyantyn, about 60 rounds were fired to hit the target, after which the drone exploded.

The military notes that the “Geran” jet drones can reach speeds of about 500–600 km/h, so there is significantly less time to intercept them than when dealing with conventional strike drones.

For the gunner, this is already the fourth aerial target he has destroyed. Previously, he shot down three “Shaheds” and a cruise missile.

Source: Ivan Vyhovsky Lviv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade.

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