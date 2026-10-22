Nine people were injured in the Zhytomyr region when a drone struck a private home

Russian forces attacked the Zhytomyr community with a Shahed-type attack drone, striking a private residential building. This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

Nine people, including two children, were injured as a result of the enemy strike. Two of the victims were hospitalized at the regional hospital, while rescue workers, medical services, and Red Cross representatives continue to work at the scene.

Source: Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. This was reported by the organization.

In Kharkiv, on the afternoon of October 22, a fire broke out after a Russian drone struck a passenger electric train. The fire started in the lead car.

Russia attacked the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

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