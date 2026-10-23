Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy, resulting in casualties and destruction

On the night of October 22, 2026, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Sumy using strike drones. At least two people were injured in the attack, and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian forces used attack drones in the assault. Some of the enemy drones reached their targets, causing damage to civilian facilities in various districts of the regional capital.

“Last night, the enemy carried out a massive attack on Sumy using strike drones. Unfortunately, some of the enemy drones reached their targets. Civilian infrastructure facilities in three different parts of the city were targeted by the Russians. There is also damage in the residential sector of the Kovpakivsky District,” Grigorov reported.

In particular, the effects of the Russian shelling were observed in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy. The residential area there sustained damage. At the same time, civilian infrastructure facilities came under attack in three different parts of the city simultaneously.

According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, at least two people were injured as a result of the attack. Information regarding the condition of the victims is currently being verified. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Work is underway at the impact sites to address the consequences of the Russian shelling. Information regarding the extent of the damage and the condition of those affected is being verified.

Source: Sumy Regional Military Administration

As a reminder, a power outage occurred in the Rivne region following a Russian attack.

Russia also attacked Poltava’s railway infrastructure with drones.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

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