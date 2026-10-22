Russian drones damaged power facilities in the Khmelnytskyi region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure in the Khmelnytskyi region. The strikes damaged energy facilities and caused power outages.

He emphasized that energy workers are working to restore power to residents’ homes in the region.

According to Tyurin, “air defense forces effectively engaged enemy targets.”

In the Shepetivka district, windows of a private home were damaged as a result of the attack.

There have been no reports of fatalities or injuries, the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized.

Serhiy Tyurin, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

New power outages caused by Russian strikes were recorded in Kyiv and seven regions.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in some regions, according to Ukrenergo.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged people not to publish photos or videos from the sites of attacks on energy infrastructure.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that Russia systematically targets. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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