Russia struck a market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast; there are fatalities and injuries

On October 22, Russian occupation forces attacked a local market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were killed in the attack, and 17 other civilians were wounded.

“The occupiers struck the market in Lozova. As of now, according to preliminary data, two people are known to have been killed,” Sinyegubov wrote.

According to him, medical personnel, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and law enforcement officers are working at the site of the strike. The circumstances of the attack and information about its consequences are being clarified.

In addition, a few minutes before the strike on Lozova, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 21, one person was killed and 15 others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region. Among the victims were three children.

In the village of Lymanivka, part of the Lozova community, a 42-year-old woman was killed, and a 13-year-old boy was injured. Eight other people, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered acute stress reactions.

Casualties were also reported in other settlements in the region:

Dergachi —a 46-year-old woman was injured.

The town of Vysokyi —a 35-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were injured.

The village of Pisky-Radkivski in the Borivska community —a 47-year-old man was injured.

The town of Slatine in the Derhachi community —a 40-year-old man was injured.

Izyum — a 53-year-old woman was injured.

In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked the Osnovyansky, Shevchenkivsky, and Slobidsky districts with drones.

According to regional authorities, Russian troops used various types of weapons in their attacks on the Kharkiv region:

2 missiles ;

4 “Molniya”-type drones ;

5 FPV drones ;

120 drones, the type of which is being determined.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed as a result of the Russian attacks.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of October 22, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Odesa region that specializes in food production.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked a television and radio company and an energy facility in the Poltava region.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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