The Russians built dams across the North Crimean Canal near Dzhankoy after the bridges were destroyed

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian troops have built backup dams across the North Crimean Canal near Dzhankoy. This occurred after the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the bridges spanning the canal.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind.”

“Near Dzhankoy, by the bridge over the North Crimean Canal (NCC), the occupiers have built an embankment for vehicle traffic,” the report states.

It is noted that after the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed or damaged most of the road bridges across the NCC, the Russians erected bypass embankments near them to serve as alternative bridge structures. At the same time, they built embankments near bridges that remained temporarily intact.

On the night of October 22, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Odesa region that specializes in food production.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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