Russia is preparing to resume mechanized attacks in southern Ukraine

Russian troops have completed preparations for mechanized attacks in southern Ukraine this fall and have begun moving armored vehicles into the areas from which they plan to launch their offensive. Prior to this, the occupiers had not carried out such attacks for several months.

This was reported by Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group.

“Now, according to our information, after a pause of several months, the Russians are preparing to deploy armored vehicles in the south again. The Russian military has completed preparations for mechanized attacks this fall and is moving equipment into areas from which they plan to launch offensive operations,” Shevchenko said.

She noted that the hottest spot in the “South” military group’s operational zone is currently the Huliaipole sector, where the Defense Forces are facing one of the largest groups of occupiers, which includes forces from several of the Russian Federation’s combined-arms armies.

On average, 10–20 combat engagements are recorded per day in this sector. The enemy is attempting to advance toward the settlements of Rybne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Novoselivka, and Yegorivka.

According to the deputy spokesperson, Russian troops have abandoned offensive operations across a broad front and are now employing infiltration tactics.

In addition, the enemy periodically attempts to carry out assaults in small groups with the support of motorized vehicles—motorcycles and ATVs.

“This type of transport is maneuverable and fast,” Shevchenko added.

At the same time, she assured that the Russians should not count on unimpeded progress.

“Our units are monitoring the enemy’s supply routes and systematically detecting and engaging their equipment and personnel even as they advance,” emphasized the deputy spokesperson.

Shevchenko also cited data on Russian troop losses in the “South” operational zone.

“Specifically, in terms of numbers, since the beginning of October alone, units of the ‘South’ military group have eliminated more than 3,000 occupiers and 1,300 pieces of weaponry and military equipment. Thus, the enemy is suffering significant losses in the ‘South’ Operational Group’s area of operations,” she concluded in a comment to Ukrinform.

On the night of October 22, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Odesa region that specializes in food production.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Read us on