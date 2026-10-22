Video: Zelenskyy Warned of the Threat of a New Russian Offensive if Sloviansk and Kramatorsk Are Lost

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians are seeking to capture eastern Ukraine, specifically Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. From there, the route leads to the Dnipropetrovsk region—to Pavlohrad and Dnipro.

He added that this is the country’s industrial and machine-building hub, on which its economy depends. He also noted that it is precisely here that well-fortified defenses have been built.

“If we give up these cities to them, the risk is enormous. If they want to advance further, they will be able to capture a huge number of our cities. The risk is real. No one can guarantee anything,” the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that everyone is talking about security guarantees right now, and Ukraine is open to such discussions. At the same time, the Russians want Ukraine to retreat even further.

“If we retreat, where are the security guarantees? Not to mention that this is unfair,” he asked.

The Dnipro River divides Kherson. According to him, Ukrainians live on one bank, the enemy on the other, which is why the Russians are shelling the city.

Zelenskyy estimated that the Russians control approximately 18–19% of Ukraine’s territory. He also noted that Russia is showing its people different maps.

“He wants to capture the city of Zaporizhzhia, but he can’t do it. That’s one of his goals. Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv are also targets, although he doesn’t say so directly,” Zelenskyy said.

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Zelenskyy recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for a compromise. According to him, Ukraine is already making the biggest compromise.

“The biggest compromise we’re already making is the ceasefire. Let’s just stop this war,” he said.

“I’ve tried many times to tell the U.S. president: just understand us. It’s a huge compromise—simply holding the lines where we are now,” Zelenskyy added on the podcast *The Diary Of A CEO*.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy spoke candidly about the cost of the war and Russia’s mistakes.

Zelenskyy also reported that two people were killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine.