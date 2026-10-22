Zelenskyy spoke about his experiences in Bucha and refuted Trump's remarks about Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that Russia allegedly did not capture Kyiv because a Russian general ordered his troops to move through swamps rather than on paved roads.

“I don’t know what Trump is talking about. Russian armored vehicles were driving through the streets of Kyiv, and people were burning everything. And it’s not that some general was an idiot,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also recalled the tragedy in Bucha, emphasizing that that day was the most horrific of his life. He said he had never before seen so many bodies of the dead scattered across the streets.

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“After that, everything changed. I never wanted to kill anyone, but after Bucha, I wanted to find those people—who aren’t even human—and kill them,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy made these remarks on the podcast *The Diary Of A CEO*.

Video: Zelenskyy warned of the threat of a new Russian offensive if Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are lost.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy spoke candidly about the cost of the war and Russia’s mistakes.

Zelenskyy also reported two deaths and 34 injuries resulting from Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Russia supported a trilateral meeting at the command level for negotiations—Zelenskyy

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