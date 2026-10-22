The General Staff has released a map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 22

Over the past 24 hours, on October 21, 187 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers were recorded on the front lines. The enemy launched its most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian forces repelled 21 assaults.

Over the course of the day, the Russian army carried out one missile strike and 88 airstrikes, dropping 289 guided bombs. The occupiers also deployed 10,414 kamikaze drones and fired on populated areas and positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 2,604 times. Of these, 67 attacks were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

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Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck three areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated.

In addition, Russian invaders suffered 2,250 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, three air defense systems, seven ground-based robotic systems, 1,750 unmanned aerial vehicles, 363 enemy vehicles, and two units of specialized equipment.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out two airstrikes using six guided bombs and fired on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 47 times, including one attack using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks. The occupiers attacked in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and in the direction of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction

Russian troops attempted to advance their positions nine times. The enemy conducted offensive operations in the direction of Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector

Defense forces repelled nine enemy attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the areas of Kolodyaziv and Zarichne, as well as in the directions of Hluschenkove, Derylove, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector

Russian troops carried out two attacks in the Ozerny area and in the direction of Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector

Over the past day, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector

Seven attacks by Russian troops were recorded. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the Kostyantynivka area, as well as in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector

Russian troops carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Sofiivka, Dobropillia, Bilytske, and Molodetske, as well as in the directions of Vilne, Kucherove Yar, Hannivka, Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector

The enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Ternove.

On the Huliaipole sector

The occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Hirky, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector

Russian troops attempted twice to attack Ukrainian positions in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro sector

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops did not carry out any active offensive operations.

This information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Map of combat operations as of the morning of October 21, 2026: 269 clashes occurred on the front lines

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